Online classes of 1st year PG students of PU, its affiliated colleges to begin from Nov 2

Online classes of 1st year PG students of PU, its affiliated colleges to begin from Nov 2

chandigarh Updated: Sep 30, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The online teaching process for the first-year postgraduate students of Panjab University (PU) and its affiliated colleges will start from November 2, the academic calendar of the varsity stated.

PU’s Dean College Development Council (DCDC) Sanjay Kaushik said the academic calendar has been released in anticipation of the syndicate’s approval.

The admission process for the first-year postgraduate classes will start from October 1 and continue till October 31.

Late admission of students with permission from department head or principal (in colleges) will be allowed for 10 days from November 1 in both teaching departments of PU and affiliated colleges, for which students would have to pay ₹1,000 as late fee.

Late admission with permission from the vice-chancellor will be allowed from November 11 to 25 and students would have to pay ₹3,000 as late fee.

As per the academic calendar, for the postgraduate students, the first academic term will start from November 2 and will end on February 27, 2021.

The semester examination will start from March 8 and end on March 26 after which a nine-day semester break will start.

The second academic term will be from April 5 to July 30. The semester exams for the second term will start from August 4 and end on August 23.

The commencement of next academic session for the current batch of postgraduate students is scheduled for August 30.

