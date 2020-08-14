Online interview for staff selection for Covid-19 vaccine trials at PGIMER

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:47 IST

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will conduct an online interview for staff recruitment for Covid-19 vaccine trials.

PGIMER is among the 17 sites in the country, which is conducting a Phase 2 and 3 observer-blind randomised and controlled study to determine the safety of immunogenicity of the Covidshield (Covid-19 vaccine in healthy adults). The trials are expected to start by the end of this month.

A total of eight posts have been advertised for the staff requirements, which include MBBS doctor with one-year research experience in clinical or vaccine trials, and other posts such as clinical research coordinator, staff nurse, pharmacist, and technician.

The selection process will be conducted through an online interview on August 18.