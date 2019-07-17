Orbital rail project linking Palwal with Sonepat okayed by Haryana cabinet

A new 122-km orbital rail project connecting Palwal to Sonepat by circumventing the national capital was approved by the Haryana cabinet on Tuesday.

Officials said project will be implemented by Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation, a joint venture of rail ministry and the state government. The project will cost Rs 5,566 crore and will have equity participation from private players as well.

The total route length of the project is about 122km and it will have 17 stations, including 14 new and three existing. The rail corridor will enable running of passenger trains directly connecting Gurugram region with Chandigarh by circumventing Delhi. It will also mean reduced travel time for the passengers.

The orbital corridor will also facilitate running of trains like the Shatabdi express on this route bypassing Delhi. Besides, the project will facilitate running of trains from Gurugram or Faridabad to various parts of the state.

The project will also facilitate diversion of goods traffic not meant for Delhi and will help in developing multi-modal hubs in national capital region of Haryana. It will open up un-served areas of the state, thereby giving a fillip to economic activity, an official spokesperson said after the cabinet meeting.

The spokesperson said the project has witnessed solid interest amongst key government stakeholders and major industries in the project influence zone. The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) have confirmed their interest to participate in the project as equity shareholders.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 03:33 IST