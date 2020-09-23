e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Paddy to be procured at 4,500 locations in Punjab, 2,650 temporary purchase centres set up

Paddy to be procured at 4,500 locations in Punjab, 2,650 temporary purchase centres set up

chandigarh Updated: Sep 23, 2020 01:50 IST
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
         

With no signs of Covid-19 subsiding anytime soon, the Punjab food and civil supplies department has decided to stagger paddy procurement on the lines of wheat purchase made from April to June amid pandemic-induced lockdown.

But this time, 2,650 temporary purchasing centres have been set up besides the existing 1,850 such facilities, taking the total to 4,500. There will be at least 1,000 more centres than the one set up during the wheat procurement season.

To maintain social distancing, a cluster of 3-4 villages will have one designated procurement centre.

The department is contemplating to use the compounds of schools and colleges, rice shelling mills, defunct mandis and open plinths besides other public places with concrete floors for paddy procurement which will begin from October 1.

“Since coronavirus cases are hitting the peak this time around, we want to take all precautions to ensure that minimum number of farmers gather at a place. We are looking for premises which have concrete floors,” said principal secretary (food and civil supplies) KAP Sinha.

The department has sought reports from all 22 deputy commissioners to enlist the public places in the districts which have space for unloading and weighing produce and can be used for purchase by the government agencies.

This is the second procurement since the lockdown was imposed in March to check the spread of Covid19.

Wheat procurement that began in April 15 was carried out from over 3,600 centres. At that time, to stagger the procurement, the premises of 1,650 rice mills were used along with existing 1,850 mandis and procurement centres managed by the state mandi board.

Officials said paddy procurement poses a bigger challenge since the volume of produce is at least one-third more than the wheat crop during the rabi season. Also, paddy arrives at a faster pace in mandis, they said.

An average 120 lakh tonne wheat arrives in mandis while the paddy arrivals are expected to touch 170 lakh tone this time.

CCL BY FIRST

WEEK OF OCT

A cash credit limit (CCL) of Rs 35,500 crore has been sought for procurement of paddy at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1,888 per quintal. Sources in the state food and civil supplies department said the amount is expected to be sanctioned by the first week of October as some issues related to the previous rabi crops are being sorted out.

GRAPHIC:

PROCUREMENT IN FIGURES

170 lakh tone: Total paddy expected this kharif season

₹1,888: Per quintal minimum support price

4,500: Total procurement centres

2,650: Temporary procurement centres

1,850: Existing purchase centres

top news
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Samson, Smith outdo CSK in six-hitting spree as RR win by 16 runs
Samson, Smith outdo CSK in six-hitting spree as RR win by 16 runs
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In