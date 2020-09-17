Panjab University: 86,616 to appear in first-ever online final-semester exams

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:45 IST

The online final-semester examinations for the students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses of Panjab University are set to begin from Thursday.

As per details provided by the university, as many as 86,616 students will appear in the first-ever online exams being conducted here. A high-tech control room has already been set up at the varsity to facilitate the online exams.

The question paper as per the date sheet will be uploaded on the university website (www.puchd.ac.in) ten minutes prior to the start of the examination for the students to download. It will also be emailed to chairpersons, directors, and principals, who can share it with the students.

Both UG and PG students will need to attempt 50% of the total questions all carrying equal marks. On finishing the exam, candidates will be required to scan all answer sheets in serial order and merge them into a single PDF file, the first page of which will have to be the admit card.

As many as 40 nodal centres have been set up and nodal officers have been appointed to facilitate the online examination. PU has appointed one BB Talwar as the nodal officer to address queries of students of Ladakh regarding the online examination.

No rechecking or revaluation this time

No rechecking or revaluation of the answer sheets will be permitted after the online exam. According to the evaluation guidelines issued by the university, “since online examination is pen and paper examination to be attempted by the candidates from their own places, hereby no other provisions like rechecking or revaluation is permitted in this regard.”

Various student bodies of the varsity have issued helpline numbers for students who can contact them in case they face any problem related to online examination. These are: 8146605638 (NSUI), 9888276406 (SFS), and 9872522887 (SOI).