Panjab University allows appointment of additional staff for online final-semester exams

The online examinations began on September 17, and are being conducted in three slots a day

chandigarh Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:57 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Panjab University (PU) has allowed the appointment of additional staff for the smooth conducting of the ongoing examinations of postgraduate and undergraduate courses.

The online final-semester examinations began on September 17, and are being conducted in three slots a day. The question paper is made available to the students ten minutes prior to the start of the online examination on the varsity’s official website.

In a communique addressed to the heads of affiliated colleges and regional centres, PU controller of examination has informed that appointment of additional staff for the conduct of online examinations has been allowed.

Inderpal Singh Sidhu, assistant professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, and PU senator, said, “Since the exams are being conducted online this time, and at many colleges where the number of students is high the supporting staff is facing issues, I had requested the university to allow the colleges to appoint additional staff.”

Colleges and regional centres have been allowed to appoint three assistant superintendents and an electrician who will be paid remuneration.

