Panjab University asks students to deposit semester fee by August 10

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:18 IST

Students of current batches of Panjab University have to deposit semester fee by Monday, August 10, failing which they will not be allowed to attend online classes, a special panel of the university decided on Wednesday.

The panel, headed by Navdeep Goyal, also decided that students will not be allowed to attend online classes if they don’t enroll for the semester.

A member of the panel said, “It has been decided that students should enrol for the next semester and pay the fee by Monday, failing which, link for online classes will not be shared with them.”

As per PU’s academic calendar, the varsity started the admission process for ongoing batches on July 27. Thereafter, the online classes were started on August 3.

For the last few days, various student organisations of the university have demanded that concession be given in fee this year and many representations were given to the university.

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), PU president, Nikhil Narmeta, said, “We are demanding that only tuition fee will be charged from students during this semester as classes are being conducted online.”

Nodal officers will be designated at department level to prepare list of students who do not deposit semester fee on time.

TEACHERS ALLOWED TO TAKE CLASSES FROM HOME

Teachers of the university have been allowed to conduct online classes from home. According to guidelines regarding online teaching issued by PU earlier, teachers were directed to conduct classes from their respective departments. Following this, the varsity’s teachers’ association sought that teachers be allowed to conduct classes from home as well.

The committee also recommended that students in self-financed courses be provided with SIM cards for better connectivity. The matter has been referred to the online teaching committee of the university.

It also approved that departments can avail Rs 5,000 from the improvement of education funds to buy necessary equipment to facilitate online education.