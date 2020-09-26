e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University asks students to vacate hostels amid mounting Covid cases on campus

Panjab University asks students to vacate hostels amid mounting Covid cases on campus

Dean student welfare said some students and two hostel staffers had been found infected.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 26, 2020 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The official communique has advised all hostel wardens to inform the parents of students (except international students) currently staying at hostels to call their wards back home till the situation becomes normal.
The official communique has advised all hostel wardens to inform the parents of students (except international students) currently staying at hostels to call their wards back home till the situation becomes normal. (HT FILE)
         

As the number of Covid-19 cases among students and staff mount, Panjab University authorities have asked students residing in hostels to vacate the premises.

A communique put out to the hostel wardens by the office of dean student welfare (DSW) states, “The situation has (is) already alarming and it is difficult to cope with it….All the hostel wardens are advised to inform the parents of students (except international students) currently staying here to call their wards back home till the situation becomes normal. There is also the problem of their safety and arranging food, and in case of any mishap, the university authorities will not be responsible.”

DSW professor SK Tomar said some students and two hostel staffers had been found infected. “In such a situation, it is better for the 80-odd students living here to return back home and come back after the situation is stable.”

top news
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan raises Kashmir issue at UN
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan raises Kashmir issue at UN
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
India, Japan ‘non-contact’ naval drills in Arabian Sea begin today
India, Japan ‘non-contact’ naval drills in Arabian Sea begin today
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh turns 88
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh turns 88
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In