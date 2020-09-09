Panjab University online exams: Get admit cards from Sept 12

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:10 IST

Students of outgoing batches of Panjab University’s undergraduate and postgraduate courses appearing for the online examinations from September 17 can get their admit cards from September 12.

PU on Wednesday issued instructions for the students taking the exams. According to an official communiqué issued by the varsity, regular students of the college/regional centres can get their admit cards from their respective colleges/departments. Also, private or University School of Open Learning (USOL) eligible candidates can download the admit card from UG/PG exam websites from September 12.

Visually-impaired or disabled students are allowed to take assistance from a writer as per university rules without taking prior permission.

In case of any issue, candidates can communicate with the varsity on ugexam@pu.ac.in or pgexam@pu.ac.in.

A high-tech control room has been set up by the university for the conduct of the examinations to ensure smooth technical support. The varsity is planning to conduct its trials from September 12. The duration of each exam will be two hours.

Instructions for candidates

Candidates have been directed to attempt the question paper with blue ball-point pen on A4 size printable sheets (preferably lined). The maximum page limit is 12 sheets and only one side is to be used.

After taking the exam, candidates are required to scan all sheets in serial order and merge them into a single PDF file, the first page of which has to be the admit card.

Answer-sheet submission

Regular candidates are required to send the PDF file of the answer-sheet to the college e-mail/website or hard copy through registered post or speed post to their respective college/department/regional centre within four hours from the start of the examination. Private candidates can also submit it to the nodal officers of their area within four hours of the start of the exam.