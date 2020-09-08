Panjab University releases date sheet for final-semester exam

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:50 IST

Panjab University on Monday released the date sheet of the final-semester examinations of exit undergraduate and postgraduate classes that begin from September 17.

The date sheet for the online exams will be available on PU’s official website www.puchd.ac.in. The university has also issued guidelines for the conduct of the exams.

A letter has been issued to the principals of all affiliated colleges, and heads of departments of PU to supply at least two active email ids, mobile numbers and names of two senior faculty members of the college/institute or department, who will be engaged in exam duty.

The final roll numbers of the students will be uploaded on the university website on September 12. The UG examinations will be of two-hour duration from 9am-11am. Similarly, the PG exam will be held from 10am-12pm.

The question paper as per the date sheet will be uploaded on the university website at 8.30am for students of the first slot to download. It will also be emailed to chairpersons, directors, and principals who can also share it with the students. Private candidates will also be able to download the question papers from the university website.

Instructions to colleges, departments

All the colleges, departments, regional centres of PU have been instructed to download the question papers in PDF format from the college or department admin portal of UG and PG exam website after login.

Also, colleges/departments/regional centres will receive the soft copy of all the question papers for that particular day as per the date sheet via email. In case of emergency, the question paper can be sent via Whatsapp as well.

Nodal officers to be appointed

The varsity has decided that a nodal officer will be appointed to coordinate the conduct of the online examinations. Colleges and departments have been asked to send the names along with the desired information by September 8. The heads of colleges and departments of PU have also been directed to make necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of viva-voce/presentation in online mode.