Panjab University research scholars seek accommodation in hostels, access to libraries

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:42 IST

The scholars of Panjab University (PU) are demanding accommodation in hostels and access to libraries, saying that research work has suffered after class work was suspended in March.

The Panjab University Research Scholars Association (PURSA) submitted a representation in this regard to the varsity on Tuesday.

After the lockdown was imposed, more than 3,000 research scholars working in the varsity’s teaching departments had no access to laboratories. A total of 491 students were awarded PhD degrees by PU in 2019.

The scholars of the science departments said they had a lot of pending work. A research scholar at PU’s chemistry department, who did not wish to be named, said, “We have already lost six months due to the lockdown. My research is in the final stage, but just because of a few pending experiments, my submission is getting delayed.”

Many scholars said that their number was lower than students in other disciplines and they should be allowed re-entry on the campus. They assured to follow necessary precautionary measures. The representation focussed on the need for research scholars to access libraries and a good internet connection to access online journals.

“When all premier institutions like CSIR, DU, IISC have allowed re-entry of PhD students in a planned manner, PU should also consider it as a priority and reopen,” read the PURSA representation.

Meanwhile, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) started an online petition demanding that research scholars be allowed to enter the campus and stay at hostels. Pahul Kaur, district president of NSUI and a research scholar at PU, said, “We also demand that the last date of submission of bills and related documents must be extended.”

Dean students welfare (DSW) SK Tomar said, “We have forwarded the representation to the vice-chancellor and an appropriate decision will be taken keeping in view the present situation and the guidelines of the government.”