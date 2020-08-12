Panjab University sees 150% jump in applications from foreign students this year

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:10 IST

The number of foreign students’ applications received by Panjab University through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has gone up by 150% as compared to last year.

According to the data shared by the office of the dean international students, this year, PU has received applications from 642 foreign students for admission to various courses through ICCR, as compared to 250 applications last year.

Out of the 642 applications, 229 have been confirmed for admission by the varsity. In 2019, out of 250 foreign students, only 111 were confirmed. The students belong to 11 countries that include Afghanistan, Iran, Ethiopia, Iraq, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Nandita Singh, PU’s dean international students, said, “We were not expecting the number to go up this year due to the pandemic.”

“PU already has a good number of foreign students and they play a key role in motivating other students to take admission here. Most of the foreign students have sought admission in management courses followed by humanities and sciences in PU and its affiliated colleges in Chandigarh,” she said.

Nalini Singhal, regional director, ICCR, said, “Our admissions process starts in December and these applications were received by us till March this year. PU alone gets the majority of the foreign students in this region and remains one of the preferred universities by foreign students.”

PU professor Rajat Sandhir said, “Increase in the number of international students sponsored by ICCR to twice as compared to last year is a positive sign and would certainly improve PU’s score in various rankings.”

Under the ICCR scholarship programme, the Government of India awards scholarships to foreign students from about 140 countries annually. During the 2018-19 academic session, approximately 2,150 new foreign students were confirmed for admission to various universities in India.