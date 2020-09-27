e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University senator asks V-C to extend senate’s term till next elections

Panjab University senator asks V-C to extend senate’s term till next elections

The polls to constitute a new senate after the term of the present senate ends on October 31 were postponed on August 15 for two months due to the pandemic.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 27, 2020 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The 91-member senate is the apex governing body of the varsity, while the syndicate is the highest executive body of the varsity.(HT FILE)
         

A Panjab University (PU) senator, HS Dua, who is also a member of the PU syndicate, has written to vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar proposing that the term of the PU senate be extended till the constitution of a new senate.

The 91-member senate is the apex governing body of the varsity, while the syndicate is the highest executive body of the varsity. The polls that were to constitute a new senate, after the term of the present senate ends on October 31, were postponed on August 15 for two months due to the pandemic.

Batting for extension in the present senate’s term for smooth running of the varsity and its affiliated colleges, senator Dua in his letter to the V-C has said, “The students and their parents have no proper information. Everything is vague to them. This is due to lack of governance, as no proper meetings of the senate and syndicate are being held.”

Permission sought from DC for PUTA polls

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Saturday wrote to the deputy commissioner, UT, requesting to expedite the permission for holding the teachers’ body elections at Panjab University.

The polls scheduled for September 25 and 26 were postponed by returning officer Vijay Nagpal due to the pandemic. Nagpal said he had not received a response from the DC office when the decision to postpone the polls was taken.

On Saturday, PUTA president Rajesh Gill and secretary JK Goswami in their letter to the deputy commissioner said that as teachers of a prestigious university, they were conscious of their responsibility of ensuring the safety of the voters, and at the same time were committed to putting in place a democratically elected PUTA. Citing the Apex Court’s green signal to Bihar elections in view of the import of democratic structures, they have sought to meet the DC in person.

