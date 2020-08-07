e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University students protest, demand semester fee waiver

Panjab University students protest, demand semester fee waiver

A joint memorandum in this regard was also submitted to the university by the students.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 07, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Security personnel deter protesters from entering the administrative block of Panjab University on Friday.
Security personnel deter protesters from entering the administrative block of Panjab University on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

The students of Panjab University (PU) on Friday protested outside the administration block on the campus demanding waiver of semester fee amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The all-party protest was joined by student leaders of different organisations, including Students For Society (SFS), Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), All India Students Association (AISA), National Students Union of India (NSUI), Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), Students Organisation of India (SOI), among others.

PU had asked students to deposit their semester fee till August 10 to be allowed to attend the online classes.

SFS leader and former PU Student Council president Kanupriya said, “Students in higher educational institutes such as PU come from varied socio-economic backgrounds. In the current pandemic situation, instead of giving relief, the authorities have furthered the fear by releasing such notices demanding fee from students.”

During the protest, students raised slogans against the PU administration and demanded that the fee should be waived off for this semester. A joint memorandum was also submitted to the university by the students.

Aman, a PSU-Lalkaar leader, said, “We are united, and in view of the present situation, we demand that the semester fee should be waived off. We registered a protest to mark our dissent against PU’s demand for fee.”

A commotion was also reported the students and security guards when the former tried to enter the administration block of the university. A woman constable reportedly fell on the ground after being pushed around.

“Security guards of the university manhandled the students and disrupted the protest. They have now assured us that a meeting will be held to discuss the issue,” said Chetan Chaudhary, former president of PUCSC.

Dean Students’ Welfare S K Tomar said, “They have given me the memorandum of demands and I have forwarded that to the authorities. Now, the university will look into the matter.”

top news
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into valley; 16 dead
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into valley; 16 dead
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Deeply anguished and distressed at air accident in Kozhikode, says Hardeep Singh : Latest updates
Deeply anguished and distressed at air accident in Kozhikode, says Hardeep Singh : Latest updates
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Both Air India Express pilots killed as plane with 191 on board skids off runway in Kozhikode
Both Air India Express pilots killed as plane with 191 on board skids off runway in Kozhikode
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In