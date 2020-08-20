e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University students refuse proposal for staggered fee payment, demand complete waiver

Panjab University students refuse proposal for staggered fee payment, demand complete waiver

PU students have held multiple protests on campus this month, prompting the varsity to extend the last date to deposit semester fee to August 31 and constitute a committee to find a solution

chandigarh Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:11 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
         

Students in a meeting with Panjab University officials on Thursday refused the varsity’s proposal for payment of fee in three to four installments and demanded complete fee waiver.

Dean students welfare (DSW) SK Tomar and dean university instructions (DUI) R.K Singla attended the meeting, which was boycotted by leaders of various student organisations.

This was the second meeting of students with PU authorities amid growing demand for semester-fee waiver.

During the meeting on Thursday, officials put forward the suggestions of allowing students to pay semester fee in instalments and giving scholarships to needy students. However, they failed to convince students.

A university official, who attended the meeting, said, “We proposed the suggestions made by a panel, but students did not accept it. We had also suggested to them that a coordination committee will be formed with representation from students, but they refused that as well.”

PU students have held multiple protests on campus this month, prompting the varsity to extend the last date to deposit semester fee to August 31 and constitute a committee to find a solution.

The panel has suggested many solutions for students, but maintained that complete fee waiver is impossible for the varsity, which is already staring at revenue loss due to pandemic.

Nikhil Narmeta of National Students Union of India (NSUI), said, “We have rejected the proposal of the university. We demand that students be given relief as many are not in a situation to pay fee.”

“We have demanded complete semester fee waiver and will continue protesting unless the university makes a decision in the best interest of students,” said Chetan Chaudhary of Students’ Organisation of India (SOI).

PU’s DSW, SK Tomar, said, “We have made many offers to students and given them opportunities according to what the university can afford. We will communicate their demands to the university authorities and seek relief for them.”

