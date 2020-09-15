e-paper
Panjab University syndics refuse to attend online meeting, V-C calls it off

At least five members are required to complete the quorum, but the members of the Goyal group who hold the majority with 11 of the 15-member syndicate refused to participate

chandigarh Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:26 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Goyal group has been at loggerheads with the V-C ever since the senate polls were postponed for two months on August 15, asking him to convene a syndicate meeting at the earliest.
The Goyal group has been at loggerheads with the V-C ever since the senate polls were postponed for two months on August 15, asking him to convene a syndicate meeting at the earliest.(HT FILE)
         

Days after the members of the Panjab University (PU) syndicate wrote to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar to convene an emergency meeting, some syndics refused to attend the online meeting scheduled on Monday, demanding that it be held physically.

At least five members are required to complete the quorum, but the members of the Goyal group who hold the majority with 11 of the 15-member syndicate refused to participate. A senior varsity official said, “The meeting could not be held due to the lack of quorum.”

Senate poll controversy

The Goyal group has been at loggerheads with the V-C ever since the senate polls were postponed for two months on August 15, asking him to convene a syndicate meeting at the earliest. The opposite group, too, has met the V-C several times asking him the same.

On Monday, the syndics said it was an important meeting and it should be held physically instead of online.

‘Hold physical meeting’

Syndicate member Rabinder Nath Sharma said, “To uphold the sanctity of the syndicate, the executive body of the university, the meeting should be held physically. When the Parliament can hold sessions physically, the syndicate can too.”

Another syndicate member, HS Dua, said, “It is not like we do not want the syndicate to meet. The stakes of students, teachers, and public are involved and we want full deliberations on them, which is only possible through a physical meeting. The V-C should convene a physical meeting.” Other members have also expressed apprehensions regarding the meeting being held online.

What was on the agenda?

The decisions taken by the coordination committee regarding the conduct of the final-semester examinations and other examination-related issues were to be ratified by the syndicate.

