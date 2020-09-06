Panjab University to conduct final-semester exams from September 17

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 01:24 IST

The final-semester examinations for undergraduate(UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses will be conducted from September 17 onwards, Panjab University announced on Saturday.

The practical exams will be conducted online from September 10-15. The roll numbers of the students will be uploaded on the university website on September 12.

The UG examinations will be of two-hour duration from 9am-11am. Similarly, the PG exam will be held from 10am-12pm.

The question paper as per the date sheet will be uploaded on the university website (www.puchd.ac.in) at 8.30am for students to download. It will also be emailed to chairpersons, directors, and principals who can also share it with the students.

After two hours, students will need to upload a scan of the answer book to the source. If for some reason they are unable to submit it online, they can submit it in a sealed envelope at the nearest nodal centre or send by registered mail/speed post.

The list of all nodal centres will be uploaded on the university website.

Dos and don’ts

The candidate will be required to attempt 50% of the question paper. They will not be asked to attempt any compulsory question. The candidates will solve the question paper from their location on A4 size paper in their own handwriting with a maximum page limit of 12 sheets of which only one side has to be used. The candidate is required to write the roll number, class, paper, course and signature on each sheet.

In case the student cannot appear online, a special extra chance will be given to appear in the physical exam as and when the situation improves.

The evaluation will be completed within five days of termination of exams, and results will be declared accordingly.

Vice-chancellor Raj Kumar has constituted a special monitoring coordination committee, which will be monitoring, on day-to-day basis, technical hurdles, administrative issues and logistics pertaining to online exams. A special dedicated email will be generated by the exam controller office for addressing grievances.

A nodal centre will be created where all kinds of facilities related to online conduct/post-conduct exams will be provided.