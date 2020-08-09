e-paper
Panjab University to decide on remission of hostel fee for guest-basis students for lockdown period

Panjab University to decide on remission of hostel fee for guest-basis students for lockdown period

Students living in hostels on guest basis pay monthly as opposed to paying for the entire semester at once

chandigarh Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:49 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
         

Panjab University has constituted an eight-member panel to take a call on remission of hostel fee for students who live there on guest basis for the lockdown period.

The panel, which includes PU’s dean students’ welfare (DSW) SK Tomar, senators Navdeep Goyal and Rajat Sandhir and PU’s finance and development officer, is scheduled to meet on August 13 to take a decision on the matter.

Students living in hostels on guest basis pay monthly as opposed to paying for the entire semester at once.

“We received representations from students demanding remission of hostel fee for students living there on guest basis. Many factors are being taken into consideration before the decision is taken,” Tomar said.

The representation given by former PU students’ council president Chetan Chaudhary and former joint secretary Manpreet Mahal in June will be tabled during the meeting of the panel. The former council members had demanded remission of hostel fee for March and April.

“Students were in panic as authorities are demanding fee from those living in the hostel on guest basis for the lockdown period,” Chaudhary said.

There has also been growing demand from PU students to waive off fee for the current semester, online classes for which have already commenced.

National Students Union of India (NSUI) PU president, Nikhil Narmeta said, “The authorities should also take a decision on adjusting the fee for hostellers who were not here during the pandemic.”

