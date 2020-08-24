Panjab University to recruit 22 teachers in 13 departments

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 01:18 IST

Panjab University has decided to recruit 22 assistant professors on a temporary basis in 13 departments of the varsity. The posts will be filled through walk-in interviews.

PU registrar Karamjeet Singh confirmed the development.

Four posts will be filled in the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) and the physics department each. Three posts will be filled in the University Institute of Applied Management and Sciences (UIAMS). In the Department of Laws, two posts will be filled. The remaining posts will be filled in nine other departments.

The recruitment process comes a year after a controversy had erupted on the campus regarding advertising of 26 teachers.

A PU senator said, “The university should have reassessed teaching load before advertising these positions as there is reduction in the load because of online teaching. It may put an additional financial burden on PU.”