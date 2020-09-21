e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University V-C apologises, HC drops contempt proceedings

Panjab University V-C apologises, HC drops contempt proceedings

The contempt proceedings were initiated against him and the varsity’s registrar earlier this year in a case concerning the promotion policy for the dental institute faculty

chandigarh Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday dropped contempt proceedings against Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar after his “unconditional apology”.

The contempt proceedings were initiated against him and the varsity’s registrar earlier this year in a case concerning the promotion policy for the faculty of Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital.

The high court bench of justice Arun Monga while disposing of the contempt petition observed that before finalising the promotion policy, PU would grant an opportunity of hearing to the representative of the dental institute faculty.

Earlier, the V-C had told court that the promotion policy framed by PU in 2007, based on the Punjab pattern, will continue to be followed for the dental institute faculty. He had further informed court that the policy would be put up before the senate for final approval.

Last May, disposing of a plea from 37 faculty members of the dental institute, the high court had directed the varsity to take a final decision on framing their promotion policy within four months.

PU kept dillydallying, and when on June 10 this year, the HC found that the order has not been complied with, it issued show-cause notices to the V-C and then registrar Karamjit Singh to respond by July 20.

The registrar submitted his response on July 20, but the V-C failed to do so. This had invited sharp criticism from the bench. “This court is unable to understand the reluctance and hesitation shown by the vice-chancellor to respond to the contempt notice, which conduct apparently smacks of certain self conceit,” the bench had observed seeking response by September 21.

