e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Parents protest outside pvt school in Ambala over levying of annual charges

Parents protest outside pvt school in Ambala over levying of annual charges

Protesters said their wards are not being allowed to attend online classes

chandigarh Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:02 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Parents of students from St Joseph School, Ambala, protested against the school management on Monday for not allowing their wards to attend online classes due to non-payment of annual charges.

“Earlier, we paid the tuition fees after they stopped sending link for online classes, and now, the school authorities are asking for annual charges. They should levy the charge only if they have a government order. When I asked for the copy of the order, they didn’t have it,” one of the parents said.

The protesters were seen arguing with police personnel and members of the school management.

Amita Sachdeva, principal of the school, could not be reached for comments despite several attempts.

District education officer (deputy) Sudhir Kumar Kalra, said, “The education department has not received a written complaint against the school. I found out after the protests that the school is levying annual charges after a high court ruling, but private schools should first wait for a letter/order from the director of the education department.”

top news
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
Rakesh Asthana appointed DG of Border Security Force
Rakesh Asthana appointed DG of Border Security Force
Bengal CID warns of phishing attacks through fake oximeter apps
Bengal CID warns of phishing attacks through fake oximeter apps
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In