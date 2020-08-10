e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / PCA names Mullanpur stadium after Patiala’s last ruler Maharaja Yadavindra Singh

PCA names Mullanpur stadium after Patiala’s last ruler Maharaja Yadavindra Singh

The decision was taken in PCA’s executive committee meeting.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The 38.2-acre arena in Mullanpur will now be named Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.
The 38.2-acre arena in Mullanpur will now be named Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.
         

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has decided to name its Mullanpur International Cricket Stadium after the last ruler of Patiala, late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, who had played a test match for India in 1934.

He is the father of Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

The 38.2-acre arena in Mullanpur will now be named Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

The decision was taken in PCA’s executive committee meeting, which was attended by both president Rajinder Gupta and secretary Puneet Bali.

This is the second sports infrastructure named after Patiala’s royal family. Earlier, the Punjab Sports and Science University had been named after Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, who was the captain of the Indian cricket team that visited England in 1911 and played in 27 first-class cricket matches. He was one of the great promoters of the sport in the country during the pre-independence era. He is Punjab chief minister’s grandfather.

