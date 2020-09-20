PGIMER to start antigen testing at emergency wards

chandigarh

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has decided to conduct rapid antigen testing on patients reporting to emergency wards to detect Covid-19 cases at the early stage.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said that around 5,000 antigen kits have been ordered for carrying out the tests. Around 10 to 12% of patients admitted to emergency wards of the institute have tested positive so far.

A team of experts deputed by the central government had also suggested that to avoid intermingling of Covid-19 patients with others in the emergency area, the PGIMER administration should introduce antigen testing.

“The turnover time of testing in emergency wards is more than 12 to 18 hours, resulting in intermingling of positive patients with others. So, rapid antigen testing should be done to prevent this,” the team suggested.