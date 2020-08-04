e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER gets surgical gastroenterology department

PGIMER gets surgical gastroenterology department

As many as 23 beds in the general ward, two in the high dependency unit and two operation theatre slots have been earmarked for the department’s use

chandigarh Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:34 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representative image/HT
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) gave its nod to the creation of an independent department for surgical gastroenterology on Tuesday after it was approved by the health ministry and family minister on July 23.

“The surgical gastroenterology division of department of general surgery has been conferred the status of independent department. This will help bring PGIMER at par with other top academic institutes in the country and provide much-needed stimulus to academic and patient-care endeavors,” PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said.

Dr Ram said that this is the need of the hour and the institute will provide upgraded technology to ensure focused patient care.

“We will expand the department in the coming days. The health ministry has accorded its sanction,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajesh Gupta from the division has been appointed head of department, and three other faculty members including liver transplant specialists have also been placed in the new department.

Existing students have been posted in the new department while 23 beds in the general ward, two in the high dependency unit and two operation theatre slots have been earmarked for the department’s use.

