PGIMER nurses call off protest over long duration of Covid duty

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:33 IST

Nurses at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have suspended their call for protests after assurance from the administration that they won’t be required to do three months of Covid-19 duties at a stretch.

The administration has agreed to reduce the proposed duration of duty at Covid wards to one month from three months, stated a release on Tuesday from the Nurses Association.

“The launch of agitation with gherao of the MS medical superintendent’s office on September 9 is postponed till further notice. We hope that the PGI administration will review the decision as assured to us,” the release stated.

PGIMER authorities have also appealed to the nurses not to obstruct work in these challenging times.

“We all are putting our best efforts and working to contain the situation. However, nurses should not obstruct work and create unnecessary hurdles at this point of time,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director PGIMER.

A day earlier when the nurses and the administration agreed to the duty duration, the institute put out a strongly worded release stating that all the demands of nurses were not genuine.

“The unions and associations are creating a lot of obstruction in the management of the ever-increasing Covid-19 patient load in the hospital, which is taking care of patients not only from UT but also from the neighbouring three states,” the release said.