PU announces schedule for admission to BA/BCom LLB courses

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:23 IST

The candidates seeking admission to BA LLB (honours) and BCom LLB (honours) five-year integrated courses at Panjab University(PU),other than those who have already applied for the UGLAW entrance test, have to register themselves at uglaw.puchd.ac.in before August 17.

Considering the Covid-19 situation, PU has scrapped the UGLAW entrance test. The new admission schedule has been finalised wherein the admissions will be based on Class 12 examination result.

The applicants should upload their information and deposit the registration fee by August 19. All the registered candidates, including those who had applied earlier for the UGLAW entrance test, will be allowed to fill the admission form which will be available on the UGLAW website from August 25.

The candidates who had applied earlier and had completed their form for the entrance test will be considered as registered candidates and will be eligible for filling the admission form.

The admission form can be filled the latest by September 10 and the tentative merit list will be displayed by September 22.

NRI/foreign nationals can apply from August 14

The admission form for NRI/ foreign national category candidates for PU-CET undergraduate courses will be available from August 14, 2020, at http://cetug.puchd.ac.in.

This is for those candidates who were not in India during the period of registration for admission. After filling the admission form, the candidates are required to send the printout of the form along with relevant documents to nricetug@pu.ac.in.