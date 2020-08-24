PU departments asked to gear up for implementation of National Education Policy

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 02:03 IST

Setting the ball rolling for the implementation of the New Education Policy 2020, Panjab University has directed its departments to prepare a roadmap.

The official communication in this regard was issued by PU dean of university instructions (DUI) on August 21. The heads of the departments have been directed to formulate strategies and roadmap for the implementation of NEP.

The communication states, “In view of the National Education Policy 2020 launched by the Union Government of India on July 29, you are requested to prepare the roadmap and strategies for the implementation of some of its points relevant to the concerned departments.”

This comes days after vice-chancellor Raj Kumar held a meeting with department heads regarding the NEP. The communication further states that the roadmap may be formulated keeping in view the availability of resources within the department and in collaboration with allied departments.

The heads have been directed to submit their replies by August 25.