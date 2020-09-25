PU extends online teaching facility to international students

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:15 IST

Panjab University has decided to extend its facility of online classes to the international students who have been admitted through Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, such students are unable to travel to India and ICCR is also not processing their visas currently. The varsity had this year received over 600 applications from foreign students for admission through ICCR.

The decision regarding the extension of facility was taken by PU after ICCR requested the educational institutes to offer online classes to the international students as they cannot come to India in present circumstances.

Of the total applications received by the university from students of various countries such as Afghanistan, Iran, Ethiopia, Iraq, and Nepal, admission of at least 125 students has been confirmed by PU. According to the information provided by the office of PU dean international students, of the total confirmed students, only 58 have consented to attend online classes offered by the university.

The students were asked to give undertakings that they would attend online classes with utmost seriousness. A meeting was also held at the varsity for extending the provision of online teaching to the foreign students wherein PU’s dean international students Nandita Singh also took part.

She said, “ICCR asked us if we could offer online classes to the international students since they cannot travel due to the pandemic, after which we got permission from the university.”

Instructions to departments

The office of the dean international students has also instructed the departments to offer online classes to international students as per the schedule of Indian students. Currently at PU, online classes of only ongoing batches of undergraduate courses are being held.

Meanwhile, PU is planning to offer short-term online courses to international students during the next academic session in an attempt to expand its profile. Office of the dean international students has already asked the departments to send their proposals about courses that they can offer to international students.

About ICCR scholarship programme

Under the ICCR scholarship programme, the Indian government awards scholarships to foreign students from about 140 countries every year. During the 2018-19 academic session, about 2,150 new foreign students were confirmed for admission to various universities in India.