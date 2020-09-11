PU online exam: Roll numbers to be issued without ‘no dues certificate’

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:05 IST

The final-semester students enrolled in the undergraduate and postgraduate courses of Panjab University will be exempted from furnishing ‘no dues certificates’ to get their roll numbers this time before taking the online exams.

The varsity on Thursday requested its departments and regional centres to issue roll numbers without ‘no dues certificates’ after students raised concerns over obtaining the NOC from departments amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Online examinations for the final-semester students are scheduled to start from September 17. Earlier, as per the date sheets released by PU, the students were asked to get NOCs from their respective departments before downloading admit cards from the website.

“The detail instruction for the candidate will be printed on admit/roll number card which can be downloaded from the University website after getting NOC from head of Institutions in case of regular students, private candidates can download from Panjab University Official Website,” the date sheets read.

This time, students flagged their concerns over the demand of NOCs by the varsity for getting the admit cards, prompting PU’s office of Dean University Instruction (DUI) to issue an urgent circular to the heads of departments and regional centres on Thursday, requesting them to issue roll numbers without ‘no dues certificates’ to enable students to take the exams.

However, the final result may be declared only after submission of NOCs and clearance of all dues.

Pardeep Saharan, a student from Haryana who studies in the department of laws, said, “It is difficult to get an NOC at this time. In that case, many students would be needed to visit the university campus. The exams are already delayed and getting an NOC within a span of a few days is impossible.”

Usually, students need to furnish the ‘no dues certificates’ as a proof that they do not have any outstanding bills, such as mess bills, canteen bills, library charges and others.

“We had left the hostels in a hurry when the lockdown was imposed in March. If I have to get the NOC, then I would need to visit the campus,” said a UIET student, Bhawani Singh, who hails from Himachal Pradesh.