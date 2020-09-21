e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / PU panel proposes to allow phased return of research scholars to labs

PU panel proposes to allow phased return of research scholars to labs

Subject to the approval of director higher education, Chandigarh, and ministry of home affairs

chandigarh Updated: Sep 21, 2020 20:47 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
         

A Panjab University panel on Monday proposed to allow research scholars to return to labs after seeking permission from the director higher education, Chandigarh, and the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

It has also decided that research scholars will not be provided accommodation in the campus hostels and only those who have been conducting their studies for more than three years will be allowed in the labs.

Many varsity scholars had been demanding accommodation and access to the labs, stating that their research has suffered after class work was suspended in March.

During the meeting, the committee observed that providing accommodation in hostels will not be appropriate as many staffers have tested positive for Covid-19 on the campus recently.

After the lockdown was imposed, more than 3,000 research scholars working in the varsity’s teaching departments had lost access to laboratories. Earlier this month, the Panjab University Research Scholars’ Association (PURSA) had submitted a representation to the university, seeking their return to labs and accommodation in hostels.

PU’s dean students welfare (DSW) SK Tomar, who is also a member of the committee, said, “The panel discussed the ways of allowing the research scholars in our labs and it has proposed that they can return following approval from DHE and MHA.”

He said only those research scholars will be allowed who are conducting experiment-based studies. “If the permission is granted, scholars will have to follow the safety norms while working in the labs,” Tomar added.

The committee has decided that data will be sought from the departments regarding those research scholars who have been conducting their studies for over three years.

