PU syndicate likely to dwell on holding exams, promotion of students on July 30

At least seven other agenda items will be tabled in the meeting

chandigarh Updated: Jul 24, 2020 21:42 IST
The suggestions made by various subcommittees of Panjab University, regarding conducting examinations of final year students, promotion of students in ongoing batches and online teaching is likely to be discussed in the upcoming meeting of PU syndicate, sources said on Friday.

Members of the syndicate are scheduled to meet on July 30. At least seven other agenda items will be tabled in the meeting.

However, sources said that it is likely that the reports of three subcommittees will be tabled in the next meeting of the syndicate. The three subcommittees were constituted by the main committee formed by the syndicate during the last meeting.

Regarding the affiliated colleges, a panel which is headed by Dean College Development Council (DCDC) Professor Sanjay Kaushik has suggested that students of outgoing classes in affiliated colleges of the varsity be allowed to take exams from home this year.

Another subcommittee which is headed by Professor Ronki Ram has suggested that the promotion of students of ongoing courses in PU’s teaching departments be based on internal assessments and previous semester performance.

Besides, suggestions of a panel regarding the issues related to online teaching will also be discussed. The panel has suggested that there should be a uniform code of conduct for all students during online classes.

PU syndicate in its upcoming meet will also decide on the rationalisation in the number of seats from 68 to 40 seats in MA Sanskrit for the next academic session and a decision will be taken on the adoption of paper-consumer affairs for undergraduate courses in any discipline as an elective subject.

Recommendations made by the house allotment committee of PU on February 24 will also be tabled in the meeting.

