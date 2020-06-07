Punjab agri dept expects 25% of area under paddy to be DSR

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 23:50 IST

With labour scarce due to the covid-19 pandemic, the state agricultural department estimates that nearly 25% of area under paddy will come under Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR), instead of the traditional transplantation of the crop this year. The department has sanctioned 4,000 DSR machines and 800 paddy transplanting machines to farmers on subsidy ranging between 40% and 50%. The department says that this would help cut the cultivation cost in terms of both labour and water use.

State agriculture secretary KS Pannu had earlier targeted to bring an area of 5 lakh hectare under the DSR technique,but given the labour shortage and interest that farmers have shown to the advance technology, 6-7 lakh hectare will be under DSR. This is roughly 25% of area under paddy cultivation in Punjab, which is expected to be around 27 lakh hectare (66 lakh acre).

Pannu added that the DSR technique would be instrumental in saving about 30% of water and would also cut down cost of paddy cultivation by nearly Rs 6,000 per acre. He added that as per PAU experts, yield of paddy from DSR is on a par with the crop grown by conventional technique of transplanting.

He added, “Our officials have been guiding farmers in the field about the best way to go about the technology. Farmers must spray weedicide within 24 hours of sowing the crop, as control over weedicide is crucial.”