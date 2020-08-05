e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab and Haryana high court asks Centre to examine possibility of using refurbished ventilators from abroad

Punjab and Haryana high court asks Centre to examine possibility of using refurbished ventilators from abroad

The court has acted on a plea of SB Medical Systems, a Punjab firm, which had approached high court in June, after its consignment of 32 used ventilators imported from United States of America, was not released by customs authorities

chandigarh Updated: Aug 05, 2020 01:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Centre to examine whether refurbished used ventilators procured by a Punjab firm can be put to use.

“We prime facie feel that in case, the aforesaid ventilators are put to use, it may be of help to some serious patients. A copy of the report be supplied to Mr Jain (additional solicitor general, Satya Pal Jain) to enable him to seek instructions, particularly, since it is a matter of saving lives of critical patients,” the bench of justice Rajan Gupta and justice Karamjit Singh said while acting on an expert panel report on use of these ventilators.

The court has acted on a plea of SB Medical Systems, a Punjab firm, which had approached high court in June, after its consignment of 32 used ventilators imported from United States of America, was not released by customs authorities.

The firm had argued that soon after Covid-19 outbreak, the Centre had allowed the import of used ventilators following which the firm placed an order. They said they had also sought necessary approval from the state and the central governments. However, by the time the consignment came, the Centre withdrew the notification, the court was told. It was further stated that the Kerala and Karnataka governments had already allowed use of these ventilators and it was only in this case that the consignment was not being released. The government, during the hearing had expressed its reservation on the efficacy of the ventilators.

Acting on the plea, the high court on July 15 had sought an expert opinion of doctors’, which, in its report on Tuesday, opined that the “32 used ventilators are of reputed brands and were found to be in working condition. However, they may be put to use subject to certification of disinfection, effectiveness and assured maintenance by the refurbished company.” The panel was headed by director, department of medical education and research, Punjab, Dr Avnish Kumar.

Besides directions to Centre, the court has also asked Punjab government’s counsel as to which authority can certify regarding disinfection and effectiveness. Meanwhile, the firm too has been asked to submit a certificate of disinfecting the ventilators and assuring the effectiveness and maintenance. The matter will come up for further hearing on August 10.

top news
Over 25 killed, hundreds injured in massive blast in Beirut
Over 25 killed, hundreds injured in massive blast in Beirut
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
‘Having friends in Bollywood no crime’: Aaditya Thackeray hits out, rejects rumours in Sushant death case
‘Having friends in Bollywood no crime’: Aaditya Thackeray hits out, rejects rumours in Sushant death case
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot
Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In