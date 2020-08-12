e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab cop to get Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in investigation

Punjab cop to get Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in investigation

chandigarh Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab Police DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar has been chosen for the Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for his role in solving many sensational cases including those of targeted killings that rocked the state between 2015 and 2017.

A passout of YPS Patiala, Brar is currently posted as DSP (detective) in Mohali with additional charge in the organised crime control unit (OCCU). He has also been instrumental in busting of Billa Mandiala cross-border terror module leading to the recovery of one of the biggest caches of highly-sophisticated weapons.

Congratulating Brar for the achievement, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said the officer has played a key role in the arrest of gangster Sukhpreet Singh aka Budha and solving Amritsar ex-sarpanch Gurdeep Singh’s murder.

Brar had also busted a racket of illegal diversion of 160 firearms from gun houses to terrorists and gangsters, the DGP added. Brar had led the operation in which most wanted gangster Vicky Gounder and Prema Lahoria were killed in an encounter in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar, he said.

“Brar was also the pivot of a major police operation which led to the arrest of 23 persons including two gangsters and gun house owners, and recovery of 36 illegally diverted weapons. This racket had supplied the illegal weapons used in the targeted killings between 2015 and 2017,” the DGP said.

top news
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Customs seek details of diplomatic consignments from Kerala protocol officer as gold probe widens
Customs seek details of diplomatic consignments from Kerala protocol officer as gold probe widens
Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
Braille signs, CCTVs, speed of 160 kmph in private trains’ draft proposal
Braille signs, CCTVs, speed of 160 kmph in private trains’ draft proposal
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In