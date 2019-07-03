Punjab government misses July 1 launch of health cover scheme due to lack of funds

The Punjab government’s much-hyped Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna (universal health insurance scheme) failed to see its launch on July 1 as declared by health minister Babir Sidhu — thanks to the dry coffers.

On June 14, while chairing a meeting of consultative group of health and family welfare department, Sidhu had declared that all formalities regarding the launch of the scheme on July 1 were complete.

Almost eight months back on October 3, 2018, the Punjab cabinet had decided to club the central government’s Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) - also known as ‘Ayushman Bharat’ - with the scheme to provide health insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakh to 42 lakh families in the state. As per criteria laid down by the Centre, nearly 15 lakh families coming under the Socio Economic Caste Census-2011 (SECC-2011) were to be benefitted under the PMJAY, the insurance premium of which was to be borne by the Centre and Punjab in 60:40 ratio.

However, because the Congress, before forming the government in Punjab had promised insurance for all under the universal health scheme in its manifesto, it decided to extend the benefit of PMJAY to all.

“The scheme could not be launched because health department has not received some key financial nods from the finance department (FD). As soon as we get these sanctions, we will launch the scheme within 15 days. We have written to the FD to provide us the money,” said a senior official of the health and family welfare department. As per financial modalities worked out by the Punjab government, it needed an estimated Rs 300 crore for the scheme. To get this budget, the government has decided to cut the budgets of other departments “as and where necessary”.

The state government needed Rs 65 crore to implement Ayushman Bharat as per the SECC data. However, to cover additional 28 lakh family, the state needed Rs 220 crore more, which as per plan was to be provided by Punjab Mandi Board, construction worker’s welfare fund and by excise and taxation department.

“The only issue is the availability of money. All other modalities regarding the scheme are complete and 400 private hospitals have already been empanelled under the scheme,” said a health official. The health minister, when contacted, denied any financial issue behind the delay in launch of the scheme.

“To implement it in a better way, we needed around 300 computers to be installed in hospitals empanelled under the scheme. We have started the process to procure computers. Once we are done with it, the scheme will be launched in letter and spirit. Finance is not an issue as we have enough money for the scheme,” said Sidhu.

Apart from beneficiaries as per the SECC data, the Punjab government has added families of farmers, construction workers and small traders, as well as the other poor families (currently covered under the Bhagat Puran Singh Sehat Bima Yojana).

With another 6-7 lakh government employees already covered under other insurance schemes, the scheme has effectively almost covered the entire population of the state except a few well-to-do families.The delay in launch of Sarbat Sehat Yojana has come as a setback for the beneficiaries who were to be cover under ‘Ayushman Bharat’ launched by the Centre on October 2 last year.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 13:55 IST