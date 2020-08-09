Punjab governor’s principal secretary, 4 other Raj Bhawan staffers test positive for Covid-19

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:02 IST

JM Balamurugan, principal secretary to Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore, and four other staffers of Raj Bhawan have tested positive for Covid-19.

A two-day exercise of rapid antigen testing was carried out at Raj Bhawan over two days, in which 336 people including Badnore, officers, security personnel and staff members were screened for Covid-19.

Besides Balamurugan, four other staffers were found to be positive, though asymptomatic, said the official spokesperson. The remaining people, including the governor, tested negative.

“All precautions including sanitisation of the entire Raj Bhawan and safeguarding the official premises have been taken as per the health advisories, protocol and doctors’ advice,” said the release.

War room meetings likely via video

Amid this development, the Chandigarh administration is likely to discontinue daily war room review meetings that are chaired by Badnore, who is also the UT administrator, at Raj Bhawan.

The principal secretary is a regular attendee besides the UT adviser, home secretary and director general of police. Other municipal, administrative and health officials participate via video conferencing.

“In the wake of positive cases in Raj Bhawan, the administration is considering to discontinue physical meetings. Only meetings through video conference will take place. The final call will be taken by the administrator,” said a senior UT official. The meeting on Independence Day preparations, scheduled for Monday, is also likely to take place through video conference.