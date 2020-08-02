Punjab reports 19 deaths, 944 fresh Covid-19 cases

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:03 IST

Punjab reported its sharpest single-day spike of 944 Covid-19 cases on Saturday which pushed the tally to 17,063, while 19 fatalities in the same period took the death toll in the state to 405.

Ludhiana reported nine deaths and 193 positive cases. The district’s Covid tally is now 3,439, the highest in Punjab, after Jalandhar and Amritsar.

Five people died and 101 tested positive for COVID-19 in Jalandhar. The district has reported 2,414 cases so far and 60 deaths. One person died and 35 tested positive in Kapurthala, while two deaths were reported in Amritsar, which also recorded 44 fresh cases. Also on Saturday, 35 people from Gurdaspur district positive for Covid-19.

A 37-year-old man from Sunam and a 43-year-old man from Lehra died due to covid-19 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, on Saturday. Besides, eighteen people contracted the infection in Sangrur district. Of these, seven are from Sangrur (prisoners), five from Moonak (prisoners), two from Sunam and one each from Longowal, Kauhrian, Dhuri and Bhawanigarh.

Meanwhile a 74-year-old woman died and 110, including 82 migrants, tested positive in Bathinda. Fazilka reported 21 cases whereas 13 people were tested positive in Ferozepur district.

In Patiala, 89 people contracted the infection.