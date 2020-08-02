e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab reports 19 deaths, 944 fresh Covid-19 cases

Punjab reports 19 deaths, 944 fresh Covid-19 cases

NEW SINGLE-DAY HIGH State’s positive patients’ tally reaches 17,063 and death toll to 405

chandigarh Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab reported its sharpest single-day spike of 944 Covid-19 cases on Saturday which pushed the tally to 17,063, while 19 fatalities in the same period took the death toll in the state to 405.

Ludhiana reported nine deaths and 193 positive cases. The district’s Covid tally is now 3,439, the highest in Punjab, after Jalandhar and Amritsar.

Five people died and 101 tested positive for COVID-19 in Jalandhar. The district has reported 2,414 cases so far and 60 deaths. One person died and 35 tested positive in Kapurthala, while two deaths were reported in Amritsar, which also recorded 44 fresh cases. Also on Saturday, 35 people from Gurdaspur district positive for Covid-19.

A 37-year-old man from Sunam and a 43-year-old man from Lehra died due to covid-19 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, on Saturday. Besides, eighteen people contracted the infection in Sangrur district. Of these, seven are from Sangrur (prisoners), five from Moonak (prisoners), two from Sunam and one each from Longowal, Kauhrian, Dhuri and Bhawanigarh.

Meanwhile a 74-year-old woman died and 110, including 82 migrants, tested positive in Bathinda. Fazilka reported 21 cases whereas 13 people were tested positive in Ferozepur district.

In Patiala, 89 people contracted the infection.

top news
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In