e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PUTA election: Returning officer proposes October 8, 9 as polling dates

PUTA election: Returning officer proposes October 8, 9 as polling dates

The poll for the officer-bearers of Panjab University Teachers’ Association was earlier scheduled for September 25 and 26.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 30, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The other details of SOPs and venues are the same announced for the polling on September 25 and 26.
The other details of SOPs and venues are the same announced for the polling on September 25 and 26.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The returning officer for Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) election 2020 on Tuesday proposed October 8 and 9 as new dates for polling.

The poll for the officer-bearers of PU teachers’ body was earlier scheduled for September 25 and 26. However, the election was postponed after several teachers raised concerns over its conduct during the pandemic, prompting returning officer Vijay Nagpal to seek sanction for the poll from Chandigarh deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar.

The proposal of new polling dates comes after the deputy commissioner on Monday wrote to the returning officer seeking details of the fresh dates, venues of polling and compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) as per the directions of Chandigarh administration and the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA).

Nagpal on Tuesday announced that fresh dates of polling with same SOPs and programme as announced earlier have been submitted to the deputy commissioner for his clearance.

“I have proposed the new dates and submitted them to the deputy commissioner. The other details of SOPs and venues have been provided, which are the same announced for the polling on September 25 and 26.”

SOPs for election

The polling is scheduled for two days with time slots for small groups of teachers to cast their votes. According to the SOPs, wearing masks is mandatory and every individual has to undergo thermal screening at entry points. Two different venues have been selected for the polling. The voters are advised to bring their own pens, while gloves will be provided to all. The voters are instructed to comply with social distancing norms. Services of professional consultants have been availed for complete sanitisation and other precautions at venues.

Voters, who have tested positive for Covid-19, those awaiting their result or those who have been quarantined, have been requested to refrain from voting.

Reason behind postponement

Six teachers of university had written to PU authorities and expressed their concerns over the conduct of polls amid pandemic, while requesting its (PU’s) intervention into the matter. The returning officer had then written to the deputy commissioner for his sanction to conduct the poll, but a day before the polling, the election was postponed as no response was received from DC Brar.

top news
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
Foreign ministers of India, Bangladesh meet; review bilateral ties
Foreign ministers of India, Bangladesh meet; review bilateral ties
Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid positive, says ‘am doing fine’
Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid positive, says ‘am doing fine’
Rashid stars as Delhi Capitals fail in modest chase against SRH
Rashid stars as Delhi Capitals fail in modest chase against SRH
Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate
Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate
Lufthansa cancels India-Germany flights till Oct 20 after dispute with Centre
Lufthansa cancels India-Germany flights till Oct 20 after dispute with Centre
Covid-19 infection rate rising in India but scope for more, ICMR survey shows
Covid-19 infection rate rising in India but scope for more, ICMR survey shows
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In