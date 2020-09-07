Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda tests positive for Covid-19

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 04:01 IST

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda and his two staff members tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Deepender announced his health status on Twitter and urged all those who had come in his contact to get themselves tested. A staff member of Deepender said he had undergone a Covid-19 test on Saturday after experiencing fever and cough.

“Deepender has been admitted to Medanta hospital,” he added.

The MP had been staying in Gurugram with his wife and son while his parents — father Bhupinder Singh, leader of opposition in Haryana, and mother Asha Hooda — live in Delhi.

Two days ago, Deepender had addressed two gatherings at Anwali and Sirsadh villages of Baroda constituency while flouting social distancing protocol. He is the fourth leader after Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, agriculture minister JP Dalal and power and jails minister Ranjit Chautala to address gatherings in Baroda before testing positive for the virus.

25 deaths and 22,77 new cases in Haryana

Twenty-five people succumbed to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Haryana and 2,277 new cases of the infection were reported on Sunday from across the state, according to the health bulletin.

Four people died in Panchkula and three in Kurukshetra. In Faridabad, Ambala, Rohtak, Panipat, Karnal and Kaithal districts, two patients each lost their battle with the virus that also claimed the life of one patient each in Rewari, Hisar, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Yamunanagar and Fatehabad.

While the 25 fatalities due to the infection took place in 14 districts, fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in 21 districts. There was no new case of the infection in Jind on Sunday.

As per the bulletin data, six northern Haryana districts — Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Karnal — accounted for as many as 904 (40%) of the total (2,277) cases reported on Sunday.

Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh and Gurugram, the four southern districts of the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 27% (619) of the total new cases, while Bhiwani, Rohtak, Sonepat and Panipat, the districts spread across the central region of the state, saw 413 (18%) fresh cases.

Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh and Rewari reported 129 (6%) new cases. The viral load was 9.31% in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind and Hisar districts where 212 new cases were reported.

Charkhi Dadri district has the lowest number of total Covid-19 positive cases (320) and active cases (84), besides one fatality ever since the pandemic broke out.

With Sunday’s sharp rise in fresh cases and the fatalities, the number of people tested positive so far has reached 76,549 and the death toll has risen to 806 (570 men, 236 women).

As many as 1,471 patients recovered on Sunday, pushing the recoveries to 60,051.

The number of active cases on Sunday stood at 15,692.

Gurugram saw maximum 306 new cases, Faridabad 276, Karnal 246, Kurukshetra 230, Ambala 190, Panipat 175, Panchkula 137, Hisar 120, Sonepat 76, Rewari 14, Rohtak 91, Palwal 15, Mahendergarh 65, Jhajjar 46, Bhiwani 71, Nuh 22, Sirsa 44, Yamunanagar 70, Fatehabad 48, Kaithal 31 and Charkhi Dadri 4.

Khattar’s vital parameters are normal: Docs

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was admitted to Medanta hospital on August 25 for treatment for Covid-19, spent Sunday quite comfortably and took normal diet, according to the medical bulletin issued by the hospital.

Medical superintendent Dr AK Dubey said that Khattar was well rested and his vitals parameters were normal. “There is no fever. The team of doctors treating the CM is satisfied with his progress,” he added.