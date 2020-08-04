Rama Temple foundation ceremony brings Palampur into limelight

chandigarh

The foundation stone ceremony of Rama Temple slated for Wednesday has brought Palampur, a small hill-town located around 1,000km from Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Rama.

It was in Palampur on June 11, 1989 that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its quarterly national executive meeting incorporated demands for the Ram temple in its agenda. The resolution later came to be known as Palampur resolution.

“According to available records, Mughal emperor Barbar visited Ayodhya in 1528, destroyed the temple situated at the site believed to be Ram-Janamsthana, and constructed a mosque,” states a part of the Palampur resolution.

BJP asserted claim of the Hindu community over the disputed Shrine. The Palampur resolution vaulted the BJP to the centre stage as the movement for Rama Temple gained momentum.

“Of course this is a great day not only for India but for Himachal and Palampur also. It was here that the party adopted the Rama Temple demand as its political agenda,” said BJP veteran and former union minister Shanta Kumar.

He was the president of Himachal BJP and main organiser of the working committee meeting in which the resolution was passed.

“It was after this resolution that the movement gathered steam,” said Shanta, adding that after years of struggle and sacrifices the dream is finally being realised.

He further says that the Lord Rama was not only a religious leader but founder of cultural nationalism, which makes the core of the Hindu ideology.

KULLU REJOICES

The hill-town of Kullu, formerly a princely state, has also a unique connection with Ayodhya. The idol of Lord Raghunatha at the temple owned by the Royal Family of Kullu, is believed to be brought from Ayodhya in the 16th century.

As per the story, to ward off a Brahmin’s curse, the then king of Kullu Raja Jagat Singh was advised by a sage to bring the idol of Lord Raghunatha from Ayodhya and setup a temple at Kullu.

Maheshwar Singh, the scion of Kullu Royal Family and chharibardar of Raghunatha Temple said the temple premises has been illuminated to celebrate the occasion. “A big function will be organised once the Covid-19 pandemic is over,” he said.