Home / Chandigarh / Recoveries exceed new infections in Haryana

Recoveries exceed new infections in Haryana

Friday Figures: 862 patients cured; 797 new coronavirus cases detected across state

chandigarh Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:51 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
A worker sprays disinfectant as devotees arrive to offer prayers at Jama Masjid , during unlock 3.0, in Gurugram, on Friday.
A worker sprays disinfectant as devotees arrive to offer prayers at Jama Masjid , during unlock 3.0, in Gurugram, on Friday.(PTI)
         

Haryana reported 797 new coronavirus infections and 862 recoveries on Friday. Seven Covid-infected persons – two each from Kurukshetra and Sonepat and one each from Faridabad, Gurugram and Jhajjar succumbed to the respiratory disease on Friday.

A medical bulletin said the cumulative number of positive cases was 45,614 while there were 38,348 recoveries. The number of active cases on Friday was 6,748. The recovery rate crossed 84% mark and the fatality rate remained at 1.14%.

The bulletin said there were 154 critically ill patients, including 22 on ventilator support.

About 51% cases reported on Friday came from five national capital region districts of Faridabad (129), Rewari (100), Gurugram (92), Sonepat (50) and Rohtak (41).

Northern Haryana districts of Ambala (58), Karnal (53) and Panipat (46) reported also reported substantial numbers on Friday.

Among the other districts, Mahendergarh reported 33 new infections, Sirsa (31), Panchkula and Hisar (29 each) Palwal (22), Kurukshetra (17), Kaithal (16), Charkhi Dadri and Jhajjar (15 each), Bhiwani (10), Nuh (6), and Jind (5). No fresh cases were reported from Fatehabad and Yamunanagar districts.

Meanwhile, 13 employees of State Bank of India’s Bhiwani branch tested positive for the virus, local authorities said. Bhiwani’s nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Kumar said they were found infected in a random sampling and all of them were asymptomatic.

Panipat health departement said two people died due to Covid-19 on Friday, taking the district’s death toll to 31.

