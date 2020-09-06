Road upgrade projects worth Rs 211cr to begin in Punjab: Minister Singla

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 19:57 IST

Punjab public works minister Vijay Inder Singla, on Sunday, said that the government is going to initiate 12 major projects to improve road connectivity in the state, under the central road and infrastructure fund (CRIF). The cabinet minister informed that these projects would cost around Rs 211.22 crore, which includes improvement of major district roads, other district roads and construction of new bridges.

Singla said that improvement of the 23.74km-long Amritsar-Chogawan-Ranian road stretch will be done at a cost of Rs 27 crore, while a 40.47km-long stretch of Gurdaspur-Shri Hargobindpur road will be strengthened at a cost of Rs 18.57 crore. He said that the upgrade of Sarabha-Raikot road in Ludhiana, Baghapurana-Bhagta Bhai-Nathana road in Moga, Phagwara-Jandiala road in Kapurthala will be starting soon with an investment of Rs 6.95 crore, Rs 11.28 crore and Rs 15.72 crore, respectively.

Singla said that the four-km long stretch of State Highway 14, which connects Malout Chowk to Hanumangarh Chowk, and the 2.3km stretch of the district road connecting Malout Chowk to Sitogunno, both in Abohar town of Fazilka district will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

He added that apart from these road projects, two new bridges in Roopnagar and Gurdaspur district will also be constructed for Rs. 12.37 crore.

He added that in Roopnagar, the bridge will be reconstructed on Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal near Behrampur Zimidaran village, replacing the earlier narrow and low-level bridge while in Gurdaspur, a high-level bridge will be constructed over the hydel channel at Barth Sahib.