SAD’s pretence of protecting farmers exposed: Amarinder

chandigarh Updated: Sep 16, 2020 01:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the presentation of the farm ordinances in Parliament by the Centre has totally exposed the farce of the Shiromani Akali Dal’s pretence of protecting the interests of the farmers of the state.

In a statement, Amarinder said the fact that SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal stayed away from the House when the ordinances were presented for legislation, showed that the entire drama of seeking postponement of their enactment was played out by him to appease the farmer organisations. “There is clearly a conspiracy to undermine the farmers’ interests and that of the states, which are constitutionally mandated to be responsible for agriculture. The SAD chief knew all along that the ordinance would be brought to the House,” the CM claimed.

He said the SAD, which had endorsed the ordinances, was now indulging in the drama of seeking clarifications and amendments to the ordinances. He also ridiculed the statements of AAP MLAs, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora, alleging connivance between Congress and SAD-BJP, asking them to check the facts before shooting their mouths off.

In its haste to criticise the state government, AAP has become habitual of making unsubstantiated statements without a grain of truth in them, he said.

