Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann yet to adopt a village, says can’t do without funds

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 03:03 IST

Despite three reminders by the district administration, the Sangrur Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann has not adopted any village under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) during his second term, so far.

As per Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, each MP needs to adopt five villages during his or her tenure. The office of Sangrur deputy commissioner wrote to the MP in August 2019, October 2019 and in September 2020, but he did not adopt any village.

Mann said he will not adopt any village because the central government never released special funds for the scheme. “Even MPLAD funds have been suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“How can I adopt a village without funds? If the government will not issue funds for a particular programme, we cannot develop the idea. If the Prime Minister wants to focus on villages, he should release special funds for development,” said Mann.

Sources said that Mann had to face criticism during his first tenure when the adopted villages were not allegedly developed by the MP.

“I raised the issue in Parliament today that the government may issue guidelines for the distribution of MPLAD funds but should not suspend them,” he said.

“The government can cut our salary and allowances, but the MPLAD funds should be increased and released on time,” he said.

Sangrur additional deputy commissioner (development) Rajinder Singh Batra said the MP didn’t respond to repeated reminders of the administration. “As per government guidelines, we have been writing to the MP, but the administration is still waiting for a favourable response from him,” Batra added.