Security cover of slain YAD leader’s family reduced

Sonu’s mother Ranjit Kaur, sarpanch of Seh village of Samrala, whose younger son had also been murdered 17 months ago, said she is a target of the accused as she is pursuing the murder cases of her sons

chandigarh Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:28 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ranjit kaur , sarpanch of Seh village, Samrala, whose son, Youth Akali Dal leader Ravinder Singh was murdered on August 11.
Ranjit kaur , sarpanch of Seh village, Samrala, whose son, Youth Akali Dal leader Ravinder Singh was murdered on August 11.(HT PHOTO)
         

After the bhog ceremony of slain Youth Akali Dal leader, Ravinder Singh alias Sonu, police have reduced the security cover provided to his family. Earlier, two police officers had been deputed for the security of the family. But, after the ceremony, it has been reduced to only one.

Sonu’s mother Ranjit Kaur, sarpanch of Seh village of Samrala, whose younger son had also been murdered 17 months ago, said she is a target of the accused as she is pursuing the murder cases of her sons.

“I had requested Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh for more security cover, but to no avail,” she said.

She alleged that the police are hand in glove with the accused.

Police had given a clean chit to Harjinder Singh alias Jinder, Bikramjit Singh alias Vicky, Amandeep Singh and another accused for the murder of her younger son, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gura She, who was killed on March 23, 2019.

They are also accused for Sonu’s murder and so far police have arrested only two accused while the others are still at large.

“After gunning down my elder son, Sonu, on August 11, the accused had openly challenged that they will kill his wife and 17-year-old son also. They had opened fire in the air near her house minutes after murdering my son,” she alleged.

“After I had brought this to the notice of the police, two officers were deputed outside my house for security. After Sonu’s bhog ceremony, it has been reduced to only one,” she added.

The sarpanch added that her 17-year-old grandson is the only male member in the family and they have not allowed him to go out of the house after his father’s murder.

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jagjivan Singh Khirniya said that the police should arrest all the accused immediately and provide security to family of the victims.

Ravinder Singh Sonu, 38, the Samrala rural unit president of the Youth Akali Dal (YAD), was murdered at Seh village in Ludhiana district on August 11, 17 months after his younger brother Gurpreet Singh, alias Gura She, was hacked to death on March 23, 2019.

The accused are Congress supporters and allegedly murdered the siblings over a political rivalry. When contacted, Khanna senior superintendent of police Harpreet Singh said that one of the gunmen deputed in the security of family has gone to his village to bring his belongings. He has returned to his duty.

