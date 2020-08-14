e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Semester fee row: Panjab University to constitute panel to suggest solution

Semester fee row: Panjab University to constitute panel to suggest solution

Vice-chancellor Raj Kumar held a meeting with members of different student bodies on Thursday after multiple protests were held on campus

chandigarh Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:16 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
         

Amid growing demand of students for semester-fee waiver, Panjab University has decided to constitute a panel to deliberate on demands of various student outfits and make recommendations. Vice-chancellor Raj Kumar held a meeting with members of different student bodies on Thursday after multiple protests were held on campus.

The students raised their demands in front of the V-C and other university officials at the meeting.

PU’s dean students welfare (DSW) SK Tomar said, “Students aired their demands and a committee will be constituted to look into them. The panel will be headed by the dean university instructions and will suggest the way out.”

During the meeting, some students suggested all charges be cancelled other than tuition fee as the classes will be held online, but others demanded complete fee waiver for the upcoming semester.

Chetan Chaudhary of Students Organisation of India (SOI) and former president of PU students’ council said, “University officials said the panel will look into the demands of students and suggest a way out.”

Panjab University is already staring at major financial constraints and is already looking at ways to curtail spending.

“Rather than burdening students amid the Covid pandemic, the university will seek a special grant from the Centre,” said Sandeep of Students For Society (SFS), who also attended the meeting.

Nikhil Narmeta of National Students Union of India (NSUI) said, “We have suggested that the university should adjust fee for months in which classes were not held against the next semester and charges other than tuition fee should be exempted.”

top news
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In