September 15 is last date to avail EPF benefits under PMGKY

chandigarh Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Officials from the Employee Provident Fund Office (EPFO) said that Tuesday, September 15, is the last date to avail EPF benefits under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

Various measures have been announced by the Centre from time to time to provide relief to employers and employees of establishments covered under the EPF and MP Act, 1952, who are distressed by the Covid spread and other disruptions due to the pandemic.

Under the PMGKY, the government of India on March 26, announced a package to prevent disruption in the employment of low wage earning employees and support establishments employing up to 100 employees.

As per the scheme, the entire employees EPF contribution (12% of wages) and employers’ EPF &EPS contribution (12% of wages) totalling 24% of the monthly wages for the next three months were to be directly paid by the central government in the EPF accounts(UAN) of the employees, who are already members of EPF Scheme,1952 and drawing wages less than Rs 15,000 per month.

The beneficiaries need to be employed in establishments, already covered under the EPF & MP Act,1952,employing up to one 100 employees, with 90% or more of such employees earning less than Rs.15,000 monthly wages. The scheme was initially valid for the wage months March, April and May 2020.

China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Donald Trump arrives in California for wildfires briefing
PM to inaugurate, launch 7 urban infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
