Seven deaths, 136 fresh cases in Punjab

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 22:56 IST

Punjab on Thursday reported seven Covid-19 deaths taking the toll to 120. Besides, 136 persons contracted infection. With this, Punjab has reported 4,769 positive cases so far.

Amritsar reported three deaths due to Covid-19. “A 58-year-old Covid positive woman of Haripura in Amritsar, who was suffering from diabetes died during treatment on Thursday,” said civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore.

“An 88-year-old Covid-19 patient from Police Line area and a 34-year old man of Chamrang Road, also died of Covid-19 on Thursday,” he said.

A 50-year-old man of Deep Avenue area of Tarn Taran, who had died on Wednesday at a private hospital in Amritsar, was tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The patient was also suffering from heart-related ailments.

ONE DEAD, DCP AMONG 21 TEST POSITIVE

A 36-year-old man died, while Ludhiana deputy commissioner of police Ashwani Kapoor, a class-four employee of civil surgeon office and an armyman are among 21 tested positive of Covid-19 in Ludhiana.

The patient, who was undergoing treatment at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, succumbed to the virus, said the state epidemiologist Dr Rakesh Bhasker.

Kapoor is the second senior officer after ACP Anil Kohli who have come in contact of the virus. Kohli died due to the virus on April 18.

Eight people from Gurdaspur district were tested positive for Covid-19.

A 70-year-old resident of Moga died due to Covid-19 at Adesh Hospital, a private multispecialty facility in Bathinda on Thursday.

It was the first death of a coronavirus patient in Bathinda district. He was suffering from brain and heart-related complications and he also had Hepatitis-C. The deceased belonged to Patto Hira Singh village in Lohara block in Moga district.

Meanwhile, nine Covid-19 positive were reported in Muktsar.

A 36-year-old Covid-19 patient from Bathinda, who was also suffering from kidney disease, died at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) at Faridkot on Thursday.

A 19-year-old migrant labourer was tested positive for covid-19 in Faridkot and he was admitted to the isolation ward of GGSMCH, Faridkot.

25 NEW CASES IN JALANDHAR

Twenty-five persons tested positive of the novel coronavirus in Jalandhar district on Thursday, confirmed Dr TP Singh Sandhu adding that total 671 positive cases reported so far in the district including 346 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Sangrur too reported 25 fresh cases. As per health officials, seven are from Malerkotla, 10 from Amargarh, two each from Dirba Kauhrian and Sherpur, one each from Bathinda and Moonak.

MOGA COVID NODAL OFFICER CONTRACTS INFECTION

Moga’s nodal officer for coronavirus disease, Dr Naresh Amla, 27, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Civil surgeon Dr Amarpreet Kaur Bajwa said three other health department officials on Covid-19 duty with Dr Amla, including district epidemiologist Dr Manish Arora, have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

“Apart from the nodal officer, five more persons, including a constable posted at the NRI police station in Moga, tested positive. Dr Amla and other positive patients have been admitted to the isolation ward at the civil hospital, Baghapurana. Now there are 16 positive cases in the district,” she said.

Two persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Kapurthala. Besides, two persons from Phagwara contracted the infection.