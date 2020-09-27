Sever ties with NDA over anti-farmer bills: Selja to Dushyant

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 18:24 IST

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Sunday asked JJP leader and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala to snap ties with BJP-led national democratic alliance (NDA) on the issue of enactment of three ‘anti-farmer’ legislations by the Parliament.

While addressing a press conference, Selja said Dushyant should wake up from his slumber and act now. “Please do not wait for the minimum support price (MSP) to be done away with. The entire farming community is looking at you and your stance on the issue. How can you sit quiet and support a government which is anti-farmer? This is an unholy alliance (between the BJP and JJP),’’ the state Congress chief said.

Referring to the breaking of ties by Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD) with the NDA, Selja said it was a ‘drama’ staged by the SAD leadership. “The SAD did not say anything initially when the three farm ordinances were promulgated. However, they woke up when they saw that farmers in Punjab have taken to streets,’’ she said, adding that Dushyant should also follow in the Akali Dal’s footsteps by listening to protesting farmers.