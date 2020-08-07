e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Snatchers take away man’s gold chain in Sector 37

Snatchers take away man’s gold chain in Sector 37

The accused fled with his accomplice waiting on a black motorcycle at a distance.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 07, 2020 20:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Another morning walker fell prey to snatchers, who took away his gold chain in Sector 37 on Friday.

Anup Sharma, 48, said he was on a morning walk around 7am on when a man snatched his gold chain and fled with his accomplice waiting on a black motorcycle at a distance.

Anup sustained bruises on his neck in the incident. Investigation revealed that the snatchers were following Anup and on finding an opportunity, snatched his chain. On his complaint, a case under Sections 379A (snatching) and 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

In similar modus operandi, two men on a black motorcycle snatched a woman’s gold chain while she was taking a walk in Phase 3B1, Mohali, on Wednesday morning.

top news
Air India Express flight with 191 passengers en route from Dubai skids off runway at Kozhikode, pilot killed
Air India Express flight with 191 passengers en route from Dubai skids off runway at Kozhikode, pilot killed
Pilot of Air India Express aircraft reported dead after plane with over 191 on board skidded off runway
Pilot of Air India Express aircraft reported dead after plane with over 191 on board skidded off runway
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Army chief asks commanders to keep guard up in eastern, central sectors
Army chief asks commanders to keep guard up in eastern, central sectors
Rescue ops at Idukki landslide site to continue overnight, says Kerala CM
Rescue ops at Idukki landslide site to continue overnight, says Kerala CM
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In